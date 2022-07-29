Serverless Security Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Serverless security is the process of securing serverless applications and services. Serverless applications are typically built using a combination of third-party services, client-side code, and server-side code. This makes them inherently more complex and difficult to secure than traditional applications.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Serverless Security technology:

1. Automation and self-service: Serverless Security technology is becoming increasingly automated, making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage their security posture. This includes features like auto-scaling and self-service provisioning.

2. Security as a service: More and more vendors are offering Serverless Security as a service, which can be a great option for organizations that don’t have the in-house expertise to manage their security posture.

3. Increased focus on compliance: As Serverless Security technology becomes more widely adopted, there is an increased focus on compliance. This includes both industry-specific regulations (like HIPAA and PCI) as well as general best practices (like the CIS Critical Controls).

4. Greater integration with other tools and systems: Serverless Security technology is becoming more integrated with other tools and systems, making it easier to manage your overall security posture. This includes integration with SIEMs, logging tools, and identity management systems.

Market Segments

The market is segmented by service model, security type, deployment mode, organizational size, vertical and region. By service model, the market is classified into BaaS and FaaS. By security type, the market is divided into data, network, perimeter, and application . By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into public and private. By organizational size, the market is bifurcated into SME’s and large enterprise. By vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, telecom, energy and utility, healthcare and others . By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are Alcide, Thundra, Lumigon, Deepfence, Cloudflare, Sysdig ,Oracle, Cisco, Fortinet and IBM.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Serverless Security market are the increasing adoption of serverless computing, the need for cost-effective security solutions, and rising concerns over data security.

Serverless computing is a cloud computing model in which the cloud provider manages the server infrastructure and the customer only pays for the resources used. This model is becoming increasingly popular as it reduces the need for customers to manage their server infrastructure.

There is a growing need for cost-effective security solutions as organizations move to the cloud. Serverless Security provides a cost-effective way to secure data and applications in the cloud.

