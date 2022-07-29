solvent based adhesive Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

A solvent based adhesive is a type of adhesive that uses a solvent to dissolve the adhesive material, making it easier to spread and apply. Solvents can be either water or oil based, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Water based solvents are typically less expensive and easier to find, but they can be more difficult to work with and can cause the adhesive to become less effective over time. Oil based solvents are more expensive, but they are easier to work with and tend to be more effective.

Key Trends

One of the most important trends in solvent based adhesives technology is the move towards more environmentally friendly formulations. This is being driven by stricter regulations on the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful chemicals. Formulations that use less VOCs and are more biodegradable are being developed to meet these new regulations.

The use of more sustainable raw materials is another key trend. Solvents made from renewable resources such as corn and soybeans are being used more often. These solvents are not only more environmentally friendly, but also often more effective than traditional petroleum-based solvents.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by chemistry, end-use and region. By chemistry, the market is divided into polyurethane, acrylic, polyamide, vinyl acetate and others . By end-user, the market is classified into paper & packaging, automotive, building & construction, woodworking and others . By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are 3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group , Ashland Inc. ,Avery Dennison Corp. ,Everad Adhesives SAS, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Huntsman Corp.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Solvent Based Adhesives market are the increasing demand from the packaging industry and the growing construction industry. The packaging industry is the largest end-use industry for solvent based adhesives and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The construction industry is also expected to grow at a significant rate in the next few years, which is expected to drive the demand for solvent based adhesives.

