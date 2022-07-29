Aircraft Pumps Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Aircraft pumps are devices that are used to move fluids or gases from one location to another. There are many different types of aircraft pumps, each designed for a specific purpose. For example, some aircraft pumps are designed to move fuel from the tank to the engine, while others are designed to move air from the compressor to the cabin.

Key Trends

The key trends in aircraft pumps technology are the development of more fuel-efficient engines and the use of electric pumps.

The development of more fuel-efficient engines is leading to the need for smaller, lighter pumps that can deliver the same amount of fuel with less power. This is a challenge for pump manufacturers, as they must find ways to make their products more efficient without sacrificing performance.

Electric pumps are becoming more popular in aircraft as they are more efficient and have fewer moving parts than traditional fuel pumps. This makes them less likely to fail and easier to maintain. Electric pumps can also be used to generate power for other systems on the aircraft, such as the lights and avionics.

Market Segmentation

The global aircraft pumps market is segmented into type, technology, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into fuel pumps, water & waste system pumps, lubrication pumps, air conditioning & cooling pumps, and hydraulic pumps. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into air driven, engine driven, ram air turbine driven, and electric motor driven. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global aircraft pumps market are Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Woodward, AeroControlex, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Inc., CLARCOR Inc., and Freudenberg & Co. KG.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of this market are the growing demand for aircrafts and the need for efficient and reliable pumps. The other drivers include the increasing number of aircraft deliveries, the growing demand for aftermarket services, and the increasing number of MRO activities.

