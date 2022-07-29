Garbage Collection Trucks Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% and reach a valuation of over US$ 10 Bn during the forecast period (2019-2029)

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global garbage collection trucks market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the garbage collection trucks market on the basis of product (front loaders, rear loaders, side loaders), technology (semi-automatic, automatic, and others), end use (municipal garbage, industrial garbage, and others), and across seven regions.

Surpassing a valuation of US$10Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), the garbage collection trucks market is forecast to follow a moderate growth trajectory. Management of solid waste is one of the most intractable problems for local authorities in urban centers. Collection of waste is a prime concern, as governments are investing a large amount in solid waste management. This has accelerated the demand for garbage collection trucks. Proliferation of industries, burgeoning urban population, and waste generation is pushing the demand for garbage collection trucks. Owing to increased spending on waste management plans, Fact.MR says that the global garbage collection truck market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of garbage collection trucks are rapidly shifting from conventional to automatic technology. Trending electric garbage trucks in the market are expected to be a major opportunity to move away from the conventional diesel-fuel-burning garbage trucks which tend to produce harmful emissions that impact the environmental negatively. Launch of advanced products that offer various operational benefits and comply with the existing regulations has become a key trend among market actors. Moreover, manufacturers are exploring new ways to extend the shelf life of garbage trucks. Stakeholders are also focusing on additional features such as real time monitoring, addition of new equipment for collection of waste from streets, and segregation of waste. For instance, in April 2019 and in June 2019, the Lion Electric Co. and Boivin Évolution launched co-developed electric garbage collection class 8 truck with a powertrain and a fully electric & automated collection hopper.

Garbage Collection Trucks Market Segmentations:

By Product : Front Loaders Rear Loaders Side Loaders

By Technology : Semi-automatic Automatic Others

By End-Use : Municipal Garbage Industrial Garbage Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia MEA Oceania



