Permanent Magnets Market reaching US$ 78 Bn at a CAGR of 8.5% During The Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

The permanent magnets market is witnessing escalating growth, expected to reach US$ 34.4 Bn in 2021, concludes a recently published market research report by Fact.MR. The study estimates that revenues reach US$ 78 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%.

From 2016 to 2020, global sales of permanent magnets expanded at around 8% CAGR, closing in at a revenue share of US$ 34 Bn by the end of the aforementioned historical period. Sales were downplayed across key sectors such as automotive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to strict curbs on factory operations, while industries such as the consumer electronics sustained demand.

Manufacturers are capitalizing on the Chinese market. According to various studies, China has been designated as the world’s leader in mining of rare earth ores, a key raw material needed for most magnets. Studies report that China mines over 55% of the world’s rare earth ores needed for most magnets making it the biggest producer of rare earth magnets.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In March 2021, Arnold magnetic Technologies announced acquisition of Ramco Electric Motors, Inc. This transaction further advances Arnold’s strategic priorities to deliver new materials and engineered solutions that empower customers to develop next generation technologies

In April 2021, TimkenSteel Corp. announceda purchase agreement with Daido Steel (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Daido”) with the intent to sell its TimkenSteel (Shanghai) Corporation Limited (“TSS”) subsidiary in China for approximately US$ 7 Mn in cash

Permanent Magnets Market Segmentations:

Material Ferrite-based Permanent Magnets Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) Permanent Magnets Aluminum Nickel Cobalt (Alnico) Permanent Magnets Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets

Application Permanent Magnets for Automotive Applications Permanent Magnets for Consumer Goods & Electronics Permanent Magnets for Industrial Applications Permanent Magnets for Aerospace & Defense Permanent Magnets for Energy Permanent Magnets for Medical Applications



