Organic Pigments Market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global organic pigments market to progress positively, expanding at a CAGR of above 5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Organic pigments are artificially synthesized carbon compounds that are used to impart color to substances. They impart transparent colors as opposed to inorganic ones, which produce opaque colors. The shift from heavy, metal-based, inorganic pigments will continue to benefit market growth. These pigments have a better environmental profile than inorganic pigments, and give vivid colors, particularly to printing inks.

Continuous advances in the market are expected to be powered by increasing need for enhanced aesthetics in product packaging for better marketing. As a result, rising production of advertising and packaging leaflets will propel demand for organic pigments in the near future.

A surge in construction spending with escalating demand for decorative coatings in the construction sector will also positively affect the growth of the market.

Organic Pigments Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Organic Pigments market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Organic Pigments market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Organic Pigments supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Organic Pigments, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

The global organic pigments market is moderately consolidated in nature with key players. Manufacturers are actively developing a wide range of high performance, environmentally friendly alternatives owing to a shift from heavy, metal-based pigments.

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

Recently, Sun Chemical introduced high-performance pigments for heavy metal replacement, including both, Fanchon Yellow 184 (bismuth vanadate) and Yellow 138 for green shade yellows.

Organic Pigments Market Segmentations:

Type Azo Pigments Phthalocyanine Pigments High-Performance Pigments

Application Organic Pigments for Printing Inks Organic Pigments for Paints & Coatings Organic Pigments for Textiles Organic Pigments for Decorative Coatings Organic Pigments for Plastics & Rubber



