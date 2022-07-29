Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global location intelligence market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the location intelligence market on the basis of application (workforce management, asset management, facility management, risk management, remote management, sales & marketing optimization, customer management, and others), services (consulting, system integration, and others), end use (retail & consumer goods, government & defense, manufacturing & industrial, transportation & logistics, BFSI, IT & telecom, utilities & energy, and media & entertainment), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Location intelligence is a founding pillar of customized user experiences enabling cabs, food and medicinal drugs to be ordered real-time through mobile apps or websites. These services deploy location intelligence to ensure safety, speed, and accuracy of services. By making timely investments in location intelligence, manufacturers will be suitably poised to take maximum advantage of next-generation, data-driven tech solutions. The global location intelligence market is anticipated to grow at an astounding 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Advancements in security and functionality will influence customer preferences in the coming decade. Booming digital economy in developing countries offer several remunerative opportunities. Mobile app developers and organizations are recognizing the need for location intelligence partners that deliver end-to-end customized solutions.

Location Intelligence Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Location Intelligence market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Location Intelligence market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Location Intelligence supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Location Intelligence, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Surging adoption of mobile devices for commercial transactions will drive growth throughout the forecast period. Emerging trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial learning (AI), and machine learning (ML) will boost sales of location intelligence services. It is crucial for technology start-ups to record geographical data such as location. When coupled with consumer demographics, the information is paramount to product differentiation. IoT devices employed in smart homes and smart automotive warrant the use of location intelligence to detect data breach, risk patterns, and gainful opportunities to entice consumer action. The future of location intelligence market is smart technologies and the adoption of smart devices will propel the market to newer heights during the forecast period.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Location Intelligence: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Location Intelligence demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Location Intelligence will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Location Intelligence will grow through 2029. Location Intelligence historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019 – 2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019 – 2029. Location Intelligence consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Location Intelligence Market Segmentations:

By Application : Workforce Management Asset Management Facility Management Risk Management Remote Monitoring Sales & Marketing Optimization Customer management Others

By Services : Workforce Management Asset Management Facility Management

By End Use : Retail and Consumer Goods Government & Defense Manufacturing & Industrial Transportation & Logistics BFSI IT & Telecom Utilities & Energy Media & Entertainment

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



