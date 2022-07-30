Skywest Airlines Dedicated to Serve North American Travelers

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — SkyWest Airlines is a North American contractor airline headquartered in Utah, United States. It is a major regional airline serving millions of North American passengers monthly.

A North American contract airline, SkyWest Airlines is based in Utah, in the United States. The airline flies to more than 200 locations for these carriers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. It also runs flights for Alaska Airlines, American eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express.

The airline flies using the schedule, branding, and corporate standards of the airline. It is contracted by, even though it owns and maintains its own aircraft. This indicates that the level of customer care provided by SkyWest to passengers is on par with that of the airline it is representing.

When all of the flights it performs for each separate airline are added together, the airline operates nearly 2,400 flights per day and carries more people than any other airline in the US. The airline primarily provides flights to minor airports around North America from each of the hub airports of Alaska, American Airlines, Delta, and United.

The other six airlines are Piedmont Airlines, PSA Airlines, Compass Airways, MESA Airlines, Envoy Air, and Republic Airline. Flybe is one of the seven airlines that operate under the American eagle brand.

