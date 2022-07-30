Buy Luxury Cars in Sydney: Decem Offers Australia Wide Delivery Of Luxury And Performance Cars

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Driving around the streets of Australia in a luxury car just hits differently. Apart from enjoying top-notch performance, style, and comfort, having a high-end ride brings a whole different kind of satisfaction and achievement. And if you’re looking for pre-owned yet quality luxury cars in Sydney, there’s only one automotive enterprise to trust.

Decem is a reputable pre-owned retailer for luxury vehicle brands. From Bentley, Bugatti, and Ferrari to Lotus, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce — they offer luxury and performance cars that best fit the needs and lifestyles of their clients.

Premium Cars, Premium Service

For the past 10 years, Decem has established itself as one of the most successful dealers in Australia. Matching the quality of the cars that they offer, they put a premium on the kind of customer service that they deliver. From your initial contact with them to even after you’ve bought your dream luxury vehicle, they provide the kind of professionalism and dedication that every auto buyer and owner deserves.

They have knowledgeable and friendly staff to attend to your queries. You can conveniently book a test drive, schedule a pre-purchase car inspection, or discuss your trade-in if you want to exchange your luxury car with one of their offerings. You can also avail of several financing options depending on your preference. And once you’ve chosen to buy a luxury car from them, they can deliver it straight to your garage. Their delivery service is Australia-wide.

Their premium after-sales services include changing oil and filter, brake pads replacement, timing belt replacement, and starter replacement. They also take price in keeping a huge inventory of authentic manufacturer parts and accessories. All of these ensure you enjoy your high-end automobile for the longest time possible.

When you think it’s time to get a new luxury car or you want to simply enjoy the great resale value of your vehicle, they also offer to buy or consign your car. You’ll have the same world-class experience when you first bought or traded your car with them.

One of the recent luxury cars that they sold is a 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé. Big on both space and comfort, the GTS variant of the iconic Porsche model is packed with features that will make your every ride exciting. After all, the German brand is primarily a sports car. The dealer was also able to sell a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith — a coupe that guarantees a smoothly controlled, stylish ride. Their 2010 Bentley Continently Flying Spur Speed Auto 4WD also fetched a great price. The offering from the luxury British automaker is known for striking the perfect balance between deluxe comfort and thrilling performance.

Find The Best Luxury Cars In Sydney

If you’re ready to purchase your first luxury car, you’ll never go wrong when you have Decem as your automotive dealer. To learn more about them, visit https://decemluxurycars.com.au. The award-winning dealer is located at G/F 201 Botany Rd. Waterloo, NSW 2017. Feel free to reach out to them at 0450 598 299 or info@decemluxurycars.com.au.