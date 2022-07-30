AWS launching new Open Data Centers in the UAE in 2022

“Through the Data Centers, AWS will help local customers with data residency requirements to expand their data storage capabilities within the country with lover latency.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Amazon Web Services (AWS) is perhaps one of the most in-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs currently available in the market. Due to its pay-as-you-go model, individuals, companies, and governments subscribe to the services for quickly and cheaply accessing large-scale computing capacity without the need for building an actual physical server farm.

To serve its customers better AWS currently has 80 availability zones across 25 geographic regions worldwide. The company is working on launching 18 more, with one of the newest infrastructure regions to be in the UAE, which will consist of three availability zones.

“We welcome this news with a lot of excitement,” says Dan Sithamabram, Director for Technology Innovation and Customer Success across MENA at Citrus Consulting. “The presence of the AWS region in the UAE will help Middle Eastern countries to innovate, expand their business capabilities and grow economies. As an APN Partner in the region, we are looking forward to serving new and existing customers better by delivering AWS services.”

The AWS Middle East (UAE) region will have three availability zones or data centers and will be the second one in the region after Bahrain. Through the availability zones, AWS will help local customers with data residency requirements to expand their data storage capabilities within the country with lover latency. Through this, organizations in the region will be able to access all of the latest technologies from the AWS suite of cloud services, thereby setting the stage for accelerated innovation in the fields of computing, networking, analytics, machine learning, IoT, mobile services, databases, and storage. The availability zones will also enable and foster entrepreneurship and business growth in the UAE, supporting startups and SMEs.

In a nutshell, the presence of the AWS Region is in alignment with the country’s goal of attracting local and foreign investments in the field of innovation and technology. AWS collaborations in the region will be focusing on cloud skills training, startup enablement programs, and education initiatives. For more information, regarding AWS service delivery, contact Citrus Consulting at (+971) 04 516 1500 or email info@citrusconsulting.com.