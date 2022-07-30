Axiom: A Multichannel Communication Platform By Sinch That Is Equipped With High Security And Flexibility Capabilities

Noida, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Companies of distinguished types can seamlessly create best-in-class brand experiences for customers through Multichannel communication and On premise Communication Platform Software offered by Sinch. Through the technologies and software offered by this company, brands can grab attention, convert, and retain customers with tailored conversational marketing campaigns on a variety of channels.

Modern customers always expect always-on conversations on the channels they prefer. Availing Sinch Multi-channel Communication service makes it easy for brands to send personalized video, text, and/or images on a variety of platforms. Personalized campaigns with rich media, landing pages, and personalized video can help drive up to 10x higher conversions, as well as even reduce annual churn by a good extent.

Axiom is a leading on-premise enterprise communications platform offered by Sinch that perfectly supports Multichannel Communication marketing. This channel can effectively connect several departments of a brand and multiple service providers with a unified API. Axiom particularly empowers companies to send real time messages to their customers via SMS, Email, and WhatsApp. This platform has even been listed on Nasscom’s “Excellence Product Matrix”, as well as has being deployed at several leading banks of India. Axiom, in fact, is the first of its kind communications platform that offers a wide range of communication capabilities, while ensuring optimal security, flexibility, and reliability. It comes with cutting-edge security features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, role based access controls, security standard compliance with the industry, as well as sensitive information masking.

Axiom even has capabilities for message prioritization, intelligent load balancing, and automated failover, which supports high end-user control and reliability, and subsequently results in enhanced operational efficiency. The use of innovative and engaging media across multiple channels, along with comprehensive analytics from intuitive dashboards and real-time tracking, allows Axiom to enable Axiom to deliver an engaging experience to users while enabling companies to strengthen their brand perception and ensure enhanced user satisfaction. Sinch specializes in providing analytics backed communication solutions to clients that effectively address their business requirements and concerns.

To contact Sinch, people can give their head office a call at 91 120 6139000.

About the company:

Sinch is headquartered in Noida, and it caters to clients in several parts of India, as well as Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. They offer a unified communication platform that allows companies to both track and understand the marketing journey of customers, and subsequently deliver personalized services on varied channels.