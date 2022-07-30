Antenna Experts Launches Military Surveillance Antenna

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Antenna Experts have been developing some robust antennas for communication and navigation purposes. The company has now launched one more product for military communication and identification purposes. It is Military Surveillance Antenna designed specifically to solve minor and major communication problems in border areas.

At the event of launching this antenna, the MD of the company said, “Military areas are very sensitive and often have less network coverage. To solve this problem of communication, we have launched a new product Surveillance Antenna for border areas and military areas. It is one of the best products used for communication, identification, and navigation purposes.

Our directional antenna performs better in every direction. It can be used on numerous devices such as data, HD video links, and voice. There are many benefits of our Omni antenna such as easy to mount and better communication quality. It also works in all kinds of seasons without any hassle.

Our wide band log periodic antenna is developed using rich and superior-grade materials. It does not rust, corrode or break due to wind force, rains, sunrays, or pollutants. Besides, our antenna also increases the safety of military and army during worst situations.”

MD of the company further added, “This antenna is built specifically to reduce the gap of communication between different military areas. It also gives powerful signals even from a long distance. We have used robust and new technology in designing this antenna for military communication. This new technology makes the product more useful for military officers.

This new product will help in detecting the location of the military officers quickly. It can be easily mounted without any special training or equipment. It delivers high sensitivity over the full frequency range. One special thing about our Omni quadrifilar helix antenna is that it does not need any ground plane for installation. You can mount it easily anywhere on the military vehicle or other applications.”

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a leading manufacturer of different kinds of antennas. It is a well-known Surveillance Antenna manufacturer with a long industry experience. The company makes some of the most effective tools for better military communication and navigation. It offers the best quality products at reasonable rates.

It manufactures circular polarized high gain helical antenna and other types of antennas with good materials. Antenna Experts is a reliable Surveillance Antenna supplier with a good image in the market.