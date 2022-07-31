Sales Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Is Expected To Balloon At A CAGR 10.4% To Top A Valuation Of Us$ 4.5 Bn By The Year 2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Analysis By Product Type (Still, Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine), By Alcohol Concentration ((Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV), Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)), By Packaging (Bottles, Cans), By Sales Channel, By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

Latest industry report on the non-alcoholic wine market by Fact.MR estimates sales to account for more than US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. This market is expected to balloon at a CAGR 10.4% to top a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by the year 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4532

Prominent Key Players Of The Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Survey Report:

  • Miguel Torres S.A
  • DGB (Pty) Ltd.
  • Navarro Vineyards
  • Bodega La Tautila
  • Grüvi
  • Chateau Diana Winery
  • Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.
  • Ariel Vineyards
  • Neobulles SA
  • Thomson and Scott
  • Giacobazzi A.e Figli srl
  • Pierre Chavin
  • Weingut Leitz KG
  • San Antonio Winery (Stella Rosa)
  • Proteau

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4532

Market Segments Covered in Non-Alcoholic Wine Industry Research

  • By Product Type

    • Still Non-Alcoholic Wine
    • Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine

  • By Alcohol Concentration

    • Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV)
    • Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)

  • By Packaging

    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Bottles
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Cans

  • By Sales Channel

    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Liquor Stores
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Restaurants & Bars
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold through Online Stores
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Supermarkets
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Travel Retails
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Tasting Rooms

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market report provide to the readers?

  • Non-Alcoholic Wine fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Non-Alcoholic Wine player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Non-Alcoholic Wine in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Non-Alcoholic Wine.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4532

The report covers following Non-Alcoholic Wine Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Non-Alcoholic Wine market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Non-Alcoholic Wine
  • Latest industry Analysis on Non-Alcoholic Wine Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Non-Alcoholic Wine Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Non-Alcoholic Wine demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Non-Alcoholic Wine major players
  • Non-Alcoholic Wine Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Non-Alcoholic Wine demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market report include:

  • How the market for Non-Alcoholic Wine has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Non-Alcoholic Wine on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Non-Alcoholic Wine?
  • Why the consumption of Non-Alcoholic Wine highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Non-Alcoholic Wine market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Non-Alcoholic Wine market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Non-Alcoholic Wine market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Wine market.
  • Leverage: The Non-Alcoholic Wine market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Non-Alcoholic Wine market.

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=926741

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

 

