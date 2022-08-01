Demand For Vestibular Testing Systems Saw Significant Growth At 5.9% CAGR During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Vestibular Testing Systems Market Report by Product (Videonystagmography (VNG) Systems, Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP) Systems, Swivel Chairs, Computerized Dynamic Posturography), by End User (VEMP Systems for Hospitals, VEMP Systems for Private Clinics) – Regional Forecast 2021 – 2031Global demand for vestibular testing systems witnessed a significant growth of  5.9%  CAGR from 2021 to 2031, with the market value estimated at around  US$105.8 million in 2021 .

Using a multidisciplinary approach, Fact.MR produces a comprehensive analysis of the historical, current and future prospects of the global vestibular testing system and the factors driving such growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have brought critical and accurate insights into each industry and region through thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industry and digitization tools to provide our clients with avant-garde, actionable insights into vestibular testing systems. To enhance the reading experience, the report begins with a basic overview of vestibular testing systems and their classification.

Prominent Key Players of Vestibular Testing Systems Market Survey Report

  • Hood Medical Incorporated
  • Balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC.)
  • BioMed Jena GmbH
  • Neurokinetics, Inc
  • Micromedical Technologies
  • Instrumentation Difra SA
  • Interacoustics A/S
  • Synapsys (an Inventis company)
  • Bertec Corporation
  • Framiral

Key segments covered in Vestibular Testing Systems industry research

  • By product
    • Videonystagmography (VNG) systems
    • Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP) systems.
    • swivel chairs
    • Computer assisted dynamic posturography
  • By end users
    • VEMP systems for hospitals
    • VEMP systems for private clinics

