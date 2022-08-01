Exosomes Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Exosomes Industry Overview

The global exosomes market size is expected to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Nanovesicles, which play a major role in intercellular communication, are anticipated to witness a significant rise in R&D, thus leading to revenue growth in the coming years.

Application of these vesicles as carriers of functional content such as circulating nucleic acids, lipids, and proteins can be attributed to market growth. In addition, exosomes play an important role in immunosurveillance and tumor pathogenesis. Increasing research programs focusing on determining the role of exosomes in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is estimated to drive the market.

The rising number of articles pertaining to exosomal research is encouraging R&D activities in the field. Currently, there are more than 4400 articles published about exosomes, with approximately 25% of these published in 2016 alone. In addition to the exponential rise in article publication, the number of companies engaged in the research is also increasing.

Exosomes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global exosomes market on the basis of workflow, biomolecule type, application, and region:

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Isolation Methods, and Downstream Analysis.

The downstream analysis accounted for the larger share owing to the growing need for advanced technologies and instrumentation for downstream processing.

Isolation methods comprise ultracentrifugation, immunocapture, precipitation, and filtration. While ultracentrifugation dominated the segment with respect to revenue, other methods are anticipated to witness a similar growth pattern due to fragmented research being carried out in isolation protocols.

Within the downstream analysis segment, flow cytometry dominated the market with respect to revenue owing to higher usage in the process. Availability of clever solutions and straightforward protocols for the cytometric method has supported the growth of this sub-segment. RNA analysis using NGS and PCR is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years due to a rise in the number of platforms installed for NGS analysis.

Based on the Biomolecule Type Insights, the market is segmented into Non-coding RNAs, mRNA, Proteins /peptides, DNA fragments, and Lipids.

Different types of biomolecules are used for exosomal analysis; these include non-coding RNAs, mRNA (exoRNA), peptides or proteins, DNA fragments, and lipids. Non-coding RNAs constitute miRNAs and long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs).

Non-coding RNAs are being increasingly used for research purposes and this has enabled them to emerge as the dominant segment. Functions of lncRNA are believed to be associated with mental and psychiatric disorders, tumor growth, and imprinting. Development of specific protocols for research in non-coding RNA and the prediction of its secondary structure is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

Application of pre-clinical animal models in research to assess the feasibility of detecting tumor-associated genetic mutations in circulating exoDNA is expected to boost the DNA fragments segment in the coming years. Exosomal DNA possesses translational potential as a circulating biomarker for cancer, a factor that also supports the growth of this segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Neurodegenerative diseases, Cardiovascular diseases, Infectious diseases, and Others.

Cancer dominates the overall exosomes market due to the growing role of exosomes in cancer research. Contribution of exosomes for tumorigenesis, chemotherapeutic resistance, and development of novel cancer treatments through the identification of cancer biomarkers is also responsible for the growth of this segment.

is also responsible for the growth of this segment. The neurodegenerative disorders segment offers significant scope for expansion, owing to the study of exosomes and related extracellular vesicles being carried out in the field. Research in this segment is vital in unveiling the use of exosomes as therapeutic tools for brain disorders as well as biomarkers of the disease state.

Exosomes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Some of the key players in the market are Fujifilm; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Danaher; Lonza; Illumina, Inc.; Qiagen; Takara Bio Company; Malvern Instruments Ltd.; Miltenyi Biotec; and MBL International Corporation. Exosome companies are multiplying in number, with new entrants venturing into the industry at a rapid pace.

Companies are engaged in setting up production facilities in order to develop specific exosomes cell lines and capture a greater market share. Intense competition has also been noted with respect to patent filing and the launch of novel products.

Order a free sample PDF of the Exosomes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com