Smart Parking Systems Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Amano McGann Inc, Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co Ltd, IEM SA

A smart parking system is a network of sensors and other technology that helps drivers find available parking spaces and navigate to them. The sensors can be embedded in the pavement or mounted on poles, and they relay information to a central system that can be accessed by drivers through a smartphone app or other interface. The system can also provide real-time information on parking availability to traffic management systems, which can use the data to help direct drivers to areas with available parking.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Smart Parking Systems technology include:

1. The use of sensors to detect when a parking space is occupied and when it becomes available.

2. The use of real-time data to help drivers locate available parking spaces.

3. The use of dynamic pricing to encourage drivers to park in less busy times or areas.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Smart Parking Systems market are the need for efficient parking management and the need to reduce traffic congestion. Smart Parking Systems help to optimize the use of parking resources and reduce traffic congestion by providing real-time information about available parking spaces.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Hardware

Software

By Type

On-Street

Off-Street

By Application

Commercial

Government

Transport Transit

By Region

North America US Canada



Key Players

Amano McGann Inc

Continental AG

Dongyang Menics Co Ltd

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

