Dental Laboratories Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca OY, Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Dental laboratories are businesses that provide dental products and services to dentists and other oral health care providers. Dental laboratories fabricate dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, implants, dentures, and orthodontic appliances. They also make custom dental appliances, such as night guards and sports mouthguards. In addition, dental laboratories may provide dental technicians to assist dentists in the chair-side fabrication of dental restorations, such as fillings and veneers.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in dental laboratory technology include the use of CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing technology, and digital impression systems. These technologies are becoming increasingly popular in dental laboratories as they offer a more efficient and accurate way to produce dental prosthetics.

CAD/CAM systems are used to create three-dimensional models of teeth which can then be used to create dental prosthetics. This technology is becoming increasingly popular as it offers a more accurate and efficient way to produce dental prosthetics.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the dental laboratories market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is driving the market for dental laboratories. This is because people are becoming more and more conscious of their appearance and are willing to spend money to improve their smile.

Secondly, the aging population is also driving the market for dental laboratories as they are more likely to need dental work done. This is because as people age, their teeth become more worn down and they are more likely to develop tooth problems.

Market Segments

By Product

Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Others

By Equipment

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems & Parts

Others

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Knight dental design

3M Health Care

