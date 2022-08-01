Oncology Information System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Oncology Information System report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Oncology Information System market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An oncology information system (OIS) is a type of electronic medical record (EMR) system specifically designed for oncology practices. An OIS typically includes features and functionality such as cancer staging, treatment planning, and clinical decision support tools that are not found in a traditional EMR system.

Key Trends

The key trends in Oncology Information System technology are:

1. The use of big data and analytics to improve patient care and outcomes.

2. The use of cloud-based solutions to improve access to care.

3. The use of mobile apps to improve patient engagement.

4. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve decision-making.

Market Segmentation

The OIS market is segmented into product & services, application, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is bifurcated into software and services. By application, it is fragmented into radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. On the basis of end user, it is classified into hospitals & oncology clinics and research centres. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are Accuray Incorporated, BMSI Partners Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, and Nasdaq Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Oncology Information System market include the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of cancer patients, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, the rising demand for efficient and effective cancer treatment, and the increasing government funding for cancer research.

The rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major drivers of the Oncology Information System market. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and the number of cancer cases is increasing rapidly. According to the World Health Organization, the number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by about 70% over the next two decades. This increase is mainly due to the aging population and the changing lifestyles. The number of cancer patients is also increasing due to the increasing survival rates.

