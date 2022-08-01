Camping Cooler Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Cabela’s, OtterBox, GSI Outdoors, Sierra Designs

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Camping Cooler Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Camping coolers are designed to keep your food and drinks cold while you’re camping. They work by using insulation to keep the cold air in and the warm air out. The most common type of insulation used in camping coolers is Styrofoam. Camping coolers also have a lid that helps to keep the cold air in and the warm air out.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a resurgence in popularity for camping and outdoor activities. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for camping coolers. Some of the key trends in this market include:

Increased focus on portability and weight: As more people are looking to camp in remote and difficult-to-reach locations, there is a greater demand for coolers that are easy to transport. This has led to a trend towards lighter and more portable coolers.

Improved insulation: Another key trend is the development of improved insulation technology. This has led to the creation of coolers that can keep food and drinks cold for extended periods of time, even in hot and humid conditions.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the camping cooler market are the following:

The increasing popularity of camping and outdoor activities: More and more people are engaging in camping and other outdoor activities, which is driving the demand for camping coolers.

The growing number of camping enthusiasts: The number of people who are interested in camping is increasing, which is boosting the demand for camping coolers.

Market Segments

By Type

Thermoelectric Cooler

Hard Cooler

Soft Cooler

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Capacity

Under 25 Quart

25-100 Quart

Over 100 Quart

Key Players

Coleman

Igloo

Yeti

RTIC

Engel

Pelican

Cabela’s

OtterBox

GSI Outdoors

Sierra Designs

