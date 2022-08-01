Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing is a type of mechanical testing that is used to evaluate the potential for a product to generate noise, vibrations, or harshness during operation. This testing is typically used to assess the potential for products to generate noise that could be disruptive or annoying to users, or to assess the potential for products to generate vibrations that could be harmful to users.

NVH testing is typically carried out using a variety of sensors and instruments, including accelerometers, microphones and strain gauges. The data collected is then analyzed to identify the source and nature of the noise, vibration or harshness.

Key Companies:

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Dewesoft

GRAS Sound & Vibration

Prosig

Signal.X

Benstone Instruments Inc

Key Trends and Drivers:

Some of the trends in NVH testing include the use of more sophisticated equipment to measure noise and vibration, the use of more sophisticated data analysis techniques, and the use of more sophisticated test methods. NVH testing is increasing in importance because of the need to:

improve the quality of the product

ensure customer satisfaction

reduce warranty costs

improve the manufacturing process

Some of the key drivers of the market are:

Increasing adoption of active noise cancellation technologies

Increasing use of NVH Testing in electric vehicles

Increasing vehicle safety and emission regulations

Growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America

Rising demand for predictive maintenance

Growing demand for simulation–based NVH testing

Increasing demand for cloud–based NVH testing

Market Segments:

By Type

Hardware Analyzers Data Acquisition Systems Meters Sensors and Transducers Signal Conditioners Shakers and Controllers

Software Acoustic Software Calibration Software Data Acquisition Software Signal Analysis Software Vibration Measurement & Analysis Software



By Application

Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing

Building Acoustics

Mechanical Vibration Testing

Product Vibration Testing

Impact Hammer Testing & Powertrain

Environmental Noise Measurement

Pass-by Noise Testing

By Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Work Places

Others



