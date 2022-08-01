Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market exceeding US$ 150 Bn by 2025

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are the leading end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market, as these companies constantly strive to increase the exclusivity to their portfolios. Collectively, these end users are projected to account for 53% of the market share by 2025. However, a shift from in-house R&D towards outsourced services is augmenting the importance of contract research organisations as end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market.

Increasing reliance on these organisations for drug discovery portends the growing adoption of bioengineered protein drugs to further improve their efficacy. In addition, governments of developed regions have extended financial aid to reduce the mortality rate, which is further likely to strengthen the pathway for the penetration of bioengineered protein drugs. Though the overall market movement looks prodigious, an analytical study published by Fact.MR foresees the advent of generic drugs as an impeder to the growth of the global bioengineered protein drugs market.

Bioengineered Protein Drugs- Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Bioengineered Protein Drugs evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Bioengineered Protein Drugsare presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for bioengineered protein drugs, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Prominent Players Rely on Generic Drugs and Strong Distribution Network:

F.Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the leading players, collectively accounting for around 60% share in the global bioengineered protein drugs market. The focal point of these players is on the development of branded drugs to treat myriad rare diseases. A substantial revenue of F.Hoffmann-La Roche is attributable to its blockbuster drugs – Avastin, Rituxan, and Herceptin, specifically developed for the treatment of cancer. Another leading player, AbbVie, holds a dominant position in the bioengineered protein drugs market, on account of its flagship product-Humira-which is considered as a breakthrough product to treat a number of conditions and diseases.

In contrast to the focus of leading players on the development of branded drugs, prominent and emerging players strive to ace the market race through generic formulations. Also, they take measured actions towards strengthening their distribution network to increase the accessibility of their products.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Bioengineered Protein Drugs: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Bioengineered Protein Drugs demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Bioengineered Protein Drugs. As per the study, the demand will grow through 2025.

the market intelligence study reports provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2025.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2025. Bioengineered Protein Drugs consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Segmentations:

Drug Type:

Therapeutic Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

· Disease:

Cancer

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Haematopoiesis

CVD

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others

End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs Research Institutes

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

