Textile Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Textile Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

The textile industry is a rapidly evolving sector that is constantly innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers. The textile industry is a global industry, with China, India, and the United States being the largest producers of textiles. Textile technology is constantly evolving to meet the demands of the textile industry and the needs of consumers.

The most common types of fibers used in textile production are natural fibers, such as cotton, wool, and silk, and synthetic fibers, such as polyester, nylon, and acrylic. Yarns are made from fibers that have been spun into long, thin strands. Fabric is made by interlacing yarns to create a flat, flexible material. There are many different types of fabrics, such as woven, knitted, and non-woven fabrics.

Key Players

Arvind Limited

Dorothy Perkins

Aigle

Admiral Sportwear

TJX Industries

Shenzhou International Group Holdings

Zalando SE

Toray Industries

Key Trends and Drivers

Here are some of the key trends that are currently shaping the textile market:

-Sustainable fabrics: Consumers are becoming more conscious about the impact their purchases have on the environment. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton and bamboo.

Technical fabrics: Technical fabrics are becoming increasingly popular for their performance-enhancing properties. These fabrics are often used in sportswear and outdoor clothing for their breathability, moisture-wicking and UV protection properties.

-Natural dyes: Consumers are also becoming more interested in natural dyes as an alternative to synthetic dyes. Natural dyes are derived from plant, animal or mineral sources and are considered to be more environmentally friendly.

-Smart textiles: Smart textiles are a relatively new development in the textile industry. These fabrics are embedded with technology that allows them to perform various functions, such as monitoring vital signs or providing heating or cooling.

-3D printing: 3D printing is another emerging technology that is starting to be used in the textile industry. This technology allows for intricate designs and patterns to be printed onto fabric, giving designers more creative freedom.

Market Segments

By Raw-Material

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others

By Product

Natural fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

Others

By Application

Household

Technical

Fashion & Clothing

Others



