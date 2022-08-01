Industrial Cybersecurity Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2021-2031 | Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dell Inc.

New York , 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Cybersecurity Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial cybersecurity is the protection of industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) from cyber threats. ICS and OT are used in a variety of industries, including energy, water, transportation, and manufacturing. Industrial cybersecurity threats can come from a variety of sources, including nation-states, criminal organizations, and hacktivists. These threats can target ICS and OT systems directly, or they can target the networks and computers that connect these systems to the outside world.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20326

Key Trends

The following are some of the key trends in industrial cybersecurity technology:

Increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for security purposes: AI and ML are being used more and more for industrial cybersecurity applications such as identifying and responding to threats, detecting anomalies, and managing security policies.

Increased adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) solutions: SIEM solutions are being increasingly adopted by industrial organizations to centrally manage and monitor security events.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of industrial cybersecurity are the increasing number of cyberattacks on industrial facilities and the growing need to protect critical infrastructure from these attacks. Cyberattacks on industrial facilities can cause significant damage to equipment and operations, and can also lead to safety hazards for workers. The growing need to protect critical infrastructure from these attacks has led to the development of industrial cybersecurity solutions that can help to mitigate the risks posed by these attacks.

Market Segments

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By End User

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemicals and Manufacturing

Others

Key Players

IBM

Honeywell International

ABB Ltd

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Dell Inc.

McAfee LLC

Symantec Corporation

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20326

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/