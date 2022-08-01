Adoption Scenario of Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global vehicle mounted spotlights market is set to observe a sizeable growth rate of over 4% in the coming decade. In the past years, this market grew at a modest pace of 3.5%, owing to declining demand from the automobile industry. However, advancements in technology and adoption of LED-based vehicle mounted spotlights have augmented market growth. In the coming decade, widespread adoption of wireless control vehicle mounted spotlights by leveraging manufacturing practices to come up with snazzy products will complement market expansion. Also, all-weather-proof rugged spotlights that can be used in challenging surroundings are predicted to drive the market.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global vehicle mounted spotlights market will progress at a steady rate to close in on a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the vehicle mounted spotlights market with detailed segmentation on the basis of light source, wattage, lumens, control type, module shape, end use, sales channel, and key regions.

Light Source

LED

HID

Halogen

Incandescent

Wattage

Below 25 W

25-50 W

50-100 W

100-150 W

Above 150 W

Lumens

Below 2500 Lumens

2500-5000 Lumens

5000-10000 Lumens

Above 10000 Lumens

Control Type

Wired

Wireless

Hybrid (Wired+Wireless)

Module Shape

Round/Oval

Square/Rectangle

End Use

Construction

Agriculture

Utility

Industrial

Sales Channel

Direct-to-Customer

Third-party Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

