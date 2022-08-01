Aerial Work Platforms Market expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global aerial work platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing nearly US$ 16 Bn by 2031. Growth is spearheaded by the ever increasing scope of infrastructure projects across such countries as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of aerial work platforms inclined at a CAGR of 4.2%. Prospects declined significantly in H1 2020, attributed to the recessionary wave ushered in by COVID-19 on the global construction industry. Double-digit contraction figures were projected for both residential and non-residential sectors. However, with the lifting of restrictions, sales have rebounded, expected to clock US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021-end.

Owing to multiple advantages of aerial work platforms such as greater safety and faster maintenance, aerial work platform rental service providers are launching their distribution centers in these regions, further supporting the growth of the aerial work platforms market. Furthermore, manufacturers are emphasizing on incorporating advanced sensor technologies to prevent construction site accidents, prompting further research & development.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Scope:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The global aerial work platforms market is highly consolidated with 7-8 players accumulating 65-70% of the share. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation in order to increase their reach and maintain their position in the market.

In September 2021, JLG Industries, Inc., announced the launch of the JLG® 670SJ self-leveling boom lift. Equipped with JLG’s exclusive and patented self-leveling technology, the 670SJ is engineered to automatically adapt to terrain on slopes up to 10 degrees in any direction, while driving with full functionality at a class-leading 67-ft platform height.

In March 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms introduced its newest product line of vertical mast lifts; the MEC Mast Electric (MME) Series. The MME Series leads with direct electric drive for high efficiency, longer duty cycles, and higher product residual value. The MME Series offers two heights to choose from the MME20 with a platform height of 20 feet and the MME25 with the non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.

Aerial Work Platforms Segmentations:

Product Scissor Lifts Boom Lifts Other AWPs

End Use Industries AWP Rental Service Providers End Use Industries AWPs for Construction AWPs for Entertainment AWPs for Commercial Uses AWPs for Manufacturing AWPs for Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)



