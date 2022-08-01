Airfield Ground Lighting Market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 11% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period

Sales of airfield ground lighting have witnessed a growth rate of above 6% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from commercial airports, heliports on the back of exponentially rising airport infrastructure, and increasing air travel frequency across the globe. Demand is also surging with rising infrastructure investments and development of new runways on existing airports across regions.

Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to enhance airport infrastructure by 2030, worldwide. With this comes the increasing need of efficient airfield ground lighting to enhance airport infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for airfield ground lighting manufacturers to enhance their product offerings and shift their focus more towards sustainable solar-based LED airfield ground lights. While air travel plunged, it provided a fruitful opportunity for most airports to carry out maintenance and replacement of airport ground lighting in the meantime.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global airfield ground lighting market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 11% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Airfield Ground Lighting Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Airfield Ground Lighting in evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the market such as ADB Safegate, TKH Group, and Flash Technology have created a synergy in the demand and supply equation with airport infrastructure developers. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply chain of airfield ground lighting, set by relative demand from upcoming airport projects and replacement of halogens lights with advanced LED lighting systems.

Key players consider innovation and product modification to be their core competency. Market leader ADB Safegate has been at the forefront of developing LED lighting systems integrated with IoT and solar power.

For instance, in 2020, ADB Safe Gate launched a new product – LED Runway Identification Light (REIL), whose function is to provide visual indications to pilots on runways during the period of approach, particularly in harsh weather conditions and low visibility operations.

Airfield ground lighting manufacturers are competing primarily on product attributes, pricing, innovation, and integrated services.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Airfield Ground Lighting : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Airfield Ground Lighting demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Airfield Ground Lighting. As per the study, the demand for Airfield Ground Lighting will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Airfield Ground Lighting. As per the study, the demand for Airfield Ground Lighting will grow through 2031. Airfield Ground Lighting historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Airfield Ground Lighting consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers



Light Type and Application Approach and Side Row Airfield Ground Lighting Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Light Landing Threshold Wing Bars Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports) TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

Light Source LED Airfield Ground Lighting Halogen Airfield Ground Lighting

Use Case Airfield Ground Lighting for Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Military Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Heliports

Category CAT – I (LIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – II (MIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – III (HIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



