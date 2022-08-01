A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global perfluorocarbons market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching nearly US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Demand is gaining momentum with growing requirements from various application sectors such as semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, and cosmetics.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry registered a CAGR of around 3%, attributed to the highly volatile and environmentally polluting nature. Moreover, growth prospects hit a trough amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with key end use industries experiencing major crunches in their operations due to the imposition of lockdowns. In the post pandemic scenario, demand has regained paced, as relaxations have been granted.

The future of perfluorocarbons is banking on their extensive applications in diagnostic imaging capabilities. As advanced screening technologies develop rapidly, agents facilitating such high-end imaging capabilities are spawning. For instance, perfluorocarbon stabilized microbubbles contain vapors which stabilize in vivo, providing intravascular dwell time of 8-10 minutes. This helps provide doctors accurate diagnosis and treatment for various chronic ailments, including cancer.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Prominent perfluorocarbons manufacturers include Solvay, AGC Inc., The Chemours Company, 3M, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co., Ltd., Pelchem SOC Ltd, BVI, Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd., F2 Chemicals Ltd, and FluoroMed Specialty Chemicals, among others.

In October 2021, the National Hockey League® (NHL) and The Chemours Company, announced the renewal of their multiyear partnership to continue providing education, technical support, innovation and sustainable solutions with Opteon™ refrigerants to support the NHL’s commitment to ensuring all levels of hockey thrive for future generations.

In December 2019, BVI acquired France-based Arcadophtha SARL, a specialist in perfluorocarbons for vitreoretinal surgery. Through this acquisition, the company has experienced a broad outreach of its Vitreq line of vitreoretinal surgical products.

Perfluorocarbons Segmentations:

Product Perfluoroalkane Alkyne Aromatics

Application Perfluorocarbons for Semiconductor Cleaning Perfluorocarbon Tracers & Taggers Perfluorocarbons for Cosmetics Perfluorocarbons for Electrical Processing Perfluorocarbons for Medical Use Others



