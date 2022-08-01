Polyurethane Dispersion Market are projected to contribute the highest to market revenue US$ 1.2 Bn from 2021 to 2031

Sustainable packaging has become the need of the hour in recent years on account of rising demand for compostable raw materials. Future development of bio-degradable packaging material is expected to be highly reliant on improved adhesives, which, in turn, are dependent on water-based polyurethane dispersion. Besides, use of a multitude of variants of plastics in modern cars needs superior adhesion for a smoother appeal, which requires automakers to trace back the adhesive manufacturing technology of their raw material suppliers. These factors promise significant opportunities on offer for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the year 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Water-based polyurethane dispersion is likely to make quick in-roads across regions, replacing solvent-based products on a large scale. This is compelling companies across the world to boost their production capacity of water-based products.

Post covid consumer spending on Polyurethane Dispersion: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Polyurethane Dispersion demand outlook: the demand for Polyurethane Dispersion will grow through 2031.

Polyurethane Dispersion historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

Polyurethane Dispersion consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis based on consumption pattern of the customers.

Polyurethane Segmentations:

By Component Water-based Polyurethane Dispersion Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersion

By Application Polyurethane Dispersion in Paints and Coatings Polyurethane Dispersion in Adhesives and Sealants Polyurethane Dispersion in Leather Finishing Polyurethane Dispersion in Textile Finishing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



