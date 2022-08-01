Jobsite Radio Market to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period

North America is a high potential market for jobsite radios, with demand increasing from both, industrial and residential users. At present, North America holds the largest revenue in the global jobsite radio market, with the presence of over 2,500 home improvement stores selling jobsite radios. For instance, The Home Depot sells jobsite radios of established brands such as Milwaukee, DEWALT, Makita, Ryobi and RIDGID, whereas Lowe’s covers jobsite radio brands such as Naxa, SuperSonic, CRAFTSMAN, POTER CABLE, and others.

While the global market is in its growth phase in developed economies such as North America and Europe, it is in the introduction phase in South Asia and MEA due to limited manufacturers of jobsite radios and low budget allocation for workforce entertainment. To combat this, manufactures of jobsite radios are focusing on increasing their market penetration for long-term profits in unexplored regions.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global jobsite radio market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 980 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Recently, there has been significant increase in the usage of lithium-ion batteries in cordless jobsite radios. From 2017, companies have been switching from AC power source to battery supported devices, as they are more portable and convenient for worksite applications. Among all jobsite radios, cordless products cover 88% of the production share, among which, 95% are manufactured with lithium-ion batteries. Growing need for wireless/ cordless jobsite radios with a long battery life is the major reason for the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in jobsite radios.

Post covid consumer spending on Jobsite Radio : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Jobsite Radio demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Jobsite Radio. As per the study, the demand for Jobsite Radio will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Jobsite Radio. As per the study, the demand for Jobsite Radio will grow through 2031. Jobsite Radio historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Jobsite Radio consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Polyurethane Segmentations:

By Additive AC Powered Jobsite Radios AC/DC Powered Jobsite Radios 5V Max 12 Max 18 Max 20 Max 28 Max

By End User Jobsite Radios for Manufacturing Companies Jobsite Radios for Woodworking Companies Jobsite Radios for Construction Companies Jobsite Radios for Residential Customers Jobsite Radios for Mining

By Sales Channel Home Improvement Stores Modern Trade/ Organized Hardware Stores Online Retail

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



