Finger Splint Market to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the next ten years

Demand for finger splints is likely to experience promising growth on the back of rising occurrence of accidental, sports, and adventure-associated wounds across the world. Also, utilization of cutting-edge materials to make splints is expected to bolster the sales prospects of manufacturers over the coming years.

Based on type, thumb spica splints are expected to be most sought-after. This is due to rising preference for leisure sports, physical activities/fitness, and aerobics across the globe. Aluminum/foam finger splints held a majority share of the market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue in future as well.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global finger splint market is anticipated to surpass a US$ 300 Mn valuation in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of over 7% over the next ten years.

Finger Splint Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Finger Splint in evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Finger Splintare presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Finger Splintsupplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Finger Splint, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Key players manufacturing finger splints are Alimed, Inc., Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation), Corflex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation), DeRoyal Industries, Inc., ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Silver Ring Splint, and Ortholife Global.

These players are expected to come up with technical expertise and product launches that show faster curing results. The market structure is somewhat fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Finger Splint : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Finger Splint demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Finger Splint. As per the study, the demand for Finger Splint will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Finger Splint. As per the study, the demand for Finger Splint will grow through 2031. Finger Splint historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Finger Splint consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Polyurethane Segmentations:

Type Frog Finger Splints Finger Extension Splints Finger Cot Splints Thumb Spica Splints Others

Material Aluminium Finger Splints Neoprene Finger Splints Plastic and Thermoplastic Finger Splints Foam Finger Splints Others

Price Under US$ 10 Finger Splints US$ 10 – US$ 50 Finger Splints Above US$ 50 Finger Splints

Distribution Channel Offline Sales of Finger Splints Medical stores Sports Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Other Retail Stores Online Sales of Finger Splints e-Commerce Websites Company-owned websites

Region North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



