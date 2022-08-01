Termite Bait Products Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

With individuals and industries alike are looking for easy-to-install and less intrusive termite bait systems, manufacturers are spending more on R&D to make better products and improve overall efficacy. Manufacturers of termite bait products are improving their service portfolios by assuring regular checkups and appointing skilled professionals for maintenance purposes. Market players are also making eco-friendly products that are also durable at the same time, besides investing in new techniques such as three bait toxicants especially meant for subterranean termites.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global termite bait products market is projected to reach a revenue US$ 2.8 million by the end of 2031. In terms of revenue, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Key players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer ways of making products more consumer-friendly and less chemical-based. These enhancements will drive demand for termite bait products in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Termite Subterranean Termite Bait Products Dampwood Termite Bait Products Drywood Termite Bait Products

Bait Type Termite Bait Devices Liquid Eradication Method for Termites

Station Type In-ground Termite Bait Products Above-ground Termite Bait Products

By Application Commercial & Industrial Termite Bait Products & Systems Residential Termite Bait Products & Systems Termite Bait Products & Systems for Agricultural & Livestock Fields

Distribution Channel Termite Bait Products through Online Channels Termite Bait Products through Offline Channels

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



