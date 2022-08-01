Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cold Form Blister Packaging Industry Overview

The global cold form blister packaging market size was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The exceptional features associated with the cold form blister packaging include a complete barrier against water vapor, gases, and light, excellent thermo-formability, high degree of thermal stability, and high malleability for deep drawing blister cavities, sealable with normal aluminum foil, and effective anti-counterfeit packaging. These are the major features driving the demand for cold form blister packaging. Cold form blister packaging is performed on cold forming foil and the usage of the cold-forming technique prevents the use of any kind of heat applications on the packaging. It uses cold-forming foils or sheets of laminate film that contain aluminum, which is typically stamped to force them into the required form by the blister machine. They find major applications in the primary packaging of pharmaceuticals, including tablets and capsules.

The U.S. market for cold form blister packaging is dominated by healthcare applications including orally administered capsules and tablets. The high demand for medications in the country is primarily supporting the market growth. According to research published by “7The Commonwealth Fund” in 2017, per capita spending on prescription drugs is much higher in the U.S. than in the other high-income countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.

Cold form blister packaging has high potential demand across the healthcare sector around the globe owing to its usage benefits in terms of functionality in pharmaceuticals. The use of aluminum cold forming foil offers a full barrier to moisture, light, and gasses including oxygen, which allows an extended shelf life of the packed item. As a result, the use of aluminum is dominating in cold form blister packaging of pharmaceuticals.

There are some disadvantages associated with cold form blister packaging. It takes more production time compared to thermoforming, opaque packaging complicates the inspection procedure, and the cost of cold forming aluminum film is higher than PVC. These factors consequently increase the material cost with an increase in the size of the blister card. These are the factors projected to restrict the growth of the global market.

In order to overcome the aforementioned factors, major players are advancing their cold form blister packaging offerings to meet the changing demand of the customers. Additionally, the continuous research and development in the packaging foils are projected to support the market growth in the forecast period.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold form blister packaging market based on material, application, and region:

Cold Form Blister Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Oriented-polyamide Aluminum Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene PE PET

Cold Form Blister Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Healthcare Consumer Products Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Confectionery Others

Cold Form Blister Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cold Form Blister Packaging market include

Amcor Limited (Bemis Company, Inc.)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Bilcare Limited

Winpak Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Essentra plc

Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

R-Pharm Germany GmbH

Wasdell Group

Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

