United-BIM Inc. surpasses the milestone of 1000 BIM projects

Posted on 2022-08-02 by in Construction, Technology // 0 Comments

Providing BIM Revit Modeling and Coordination Services to various industry sectors with quality and speed through a consultative approach has made this significant milestone possible for United-BIM.

East Hartford, Connecticut, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — United-BIM Inc. is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) based firm in East Hartford, CT, with an experience of over 12 years. United-BIM has been providing BIM modeling services to 10+ industries/sectors across the globe. United BIM’s customers include Architectural Design & MEP Engineering Firms, Construction (GC/CM) Companies, Laser Scan Companies, Building Products, and Furniture Manufacturers from countries spread across continents around the globe like USA and Canada; UK, Denmark, and other European countries; Australia, Japan, and many more.

United-BIM provides BIM Modeling with LOD 100 to 500, BIM Coordination among various disciplines/trades such as Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Sprinkler and others, Clash Detection and Reports Generation, BOQ & BOM Generation, 4D & 5D BIM, Shop Drawings, As-built Drawings, Facilities Management and more through tools such as Revit Architecture/Structure/MEP, Navisworks, Solidworks, Dynamo Studio, Tekla Recap Pro, Bluebeam, Insight 360, Advance Steel, 3D Studio Max, CADMEP, Infraworks, Photoshop, etc.

“Our brand promise is to deliver ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Value’ to our clients through our services and we are glad that we have been very successful with that and surpassing the 1,000 projects benchmark is the testimony of the team’s commitment to the brand promise,” said Chirag Thaker, President, United-BIM Inc.

Some recent projects by United-BIM Inc. include:

About United-BIM:

United-BIM is a BIM modeling outsourcing / consulting company registered in the state of Connecticut, having offices in East Hartford and Ahmedabad, India. With over 12 years in business and experience of completing over 1,000 BIM projects across various sectors, United-BIM understands the clients’ expectations as well as concerns very well when they decide to outsource or engage an external company for their project work. Economics, flexible staffing, expertise, aggressive schedules, quality, and a dedicated team are a few of the many reasons clients choose to work with United-BIM.

Visit – https://www.united-bim.com/

