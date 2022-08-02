Overland Park, KS, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen is pleased to announce that they offer custom bathroom remodeling for local homeowners. The bathroom is not only an essential room but should be functional and aesthetically pleasing. Their Kansas City bathroom remodeling services will help homeowners achieve their goals.

Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen offers bathroom remodeling services, including complete makeovers, custom cabinets, luxurious flooring, replacing toilets, installing fixtures, and more. Their experienced team works with homeowners to design a functional bathroom before completing work promptly and efficiently. They ensure their customers love their new bathrooms.

Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen is available for bathroom remodeling services, regardless of your bathroom size. They can make small bathrooms more functional or create an in-home oasis in a larger space. Their team employs the latest styles and technology to help homeowners design the right bathroom to fit their home’s style. They have an excellent track record for customer satisfaction.

Anyone interested in learning about their Kansas City bathroom remodeling can find out more by visiting Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen or calling 1-913-808-5518.

About Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen : Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen is a full-service contracting company offering home improvements and handyman services. Their experienced contractors work with homeowners to determine the best solutions to their problems. They are also available for commercial renovation projects.

Company : Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen

Contact : Allen Deuschle

Address : 9108 Barton St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Phone : 1-913-808-5518

Email : workorders@kansascityremodel.com

Website : https://kansascityremodel.com