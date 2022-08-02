Safer Places, Inc. Announces Fingerprinting Service for State-Mandated Cases

Lakeville, MA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Safer Places Inc., a firm providing pre-employment screening, tenant screening and security consulting, announced the addition of fingerprinting services as a subcontractor to IdentoGO. IdentoGO is a subsidiary of Idemia, the global leader in trusted identities. IdentoGO provides a wide range of identity-related services with its primary service being the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes.

“We’re delighted to partner with IndentoGO to offer fingerprinting services to its Southeastern Massachusetts clients,” said David Sawyer, president of Safer Places, Inc. “With our new, convenient location at 10 Main Street in Lakeville, Massachusetts, individuals who need to be finger-printed as mandated by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts now have an additional place to go with easy access from Route 495.”

Safer Places is located on Route 105 in Lakeville, less than one minute from Interstate 495.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts can require individuals to be fingerprinted for any number of reasons. Public sector jobs (e.g. a public school teacher), adoption, birth certification, and more.

“If you need to be fingerprinted, as mandated by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, you simply go to the IdentoGO website, pop in your zip code or city and you will find a location near you,” said Sawyer. “For those in our neck of the woods—whether you live or work nearby—you will receive our information to book your appointment.”

You can visit the IdentoGO website at https://www.identogo.com/

In addition to providing fingerprinting services for IdentoGO, Safer Places is a full service screening, testing, and consulting organization whose mission is to provide companies with the specific products and services that best their needs for background screening, drug testing, and security consulting.

Additionally, Safer Places offers social media monitoring services so employers can better protect themselves from employees with questionable social media practices.

According to a survey by CareerBuilder, 70 percent of all employers use social media to screen their candidates. Additionally, of those employers, more than 50 percent said they found something that made the employer not hire the candidate (other studies on this topic put this percentage closer to 69 percent).

Safer Places, Inc. has also undertaken a number of educational initiatives for the public, including a monthly videocast called SAFERupdates. SAFERupdates provides ongoing information for those looking to learn more about background verifications, drug testing and other related topics in a series of short, live videocasts, recordings of which can be found on Safer Places, Inc.’s YouTube channel.

For more information on Safer Places, Inc. and its services, visit www.saferplacesinc.com or call 508-947-0600.

About Safer Places, Inc:

Safer Places, Inc. is a full-service firm that provides pre-employment screening, security consulting, tenant screening, and additional verification services for schools, private and public companies, property managers, property owners and anyone seeking to research an individual’s background.

Since the events of September 11, 2001, the importance of background checks has taken on increased prominence, and Safer Places, Inc. has undertaken a number of educational initiatives for the public, including a monthly videocast and SAFERupdates. SAFER provides ongoing information for those looking to learn more about background verifications, drug testing and other related topics in a series of short, live videocasts, recordings of which can be found on Safer Places, Inc.’s YouTube channel.

Elements of a background check can include Social Security trace, criminal history search, education verification, checking with sex offender registries, drug testing, driving record/license verification, employment verification/references, terrorist watch lists, and credentials verification/history. Increasingly, companies are using background checks as a condition of continued employment, particularly when an individual is being considered for a new position or promotion.

Safer Places, Inc. maintains offices at 10 Main Street, Lakeville, MA 02347. Its principals are board certified in security management, holding the CPP (Certified Protection Professionals) designation from ASIS International and they maintain memberships in a number of organizations including the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and ASIS International. For additional information, please visit www.saferplacesinc.com or call (508) 947-0600.