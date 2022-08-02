Horus New York Turns Out with the Best Screen Printing Service in Connecticut

New York, United States, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Are you searching for the best silk screen printing in New York? Horus New York is the best place coming with exclusive printing service, and they do exclusive t-shirt printing in NYC.

Screen printing today is gaining utmost popularity, and this technique is used to imprint nice images and texts on t-shirts. Hence, you can get a customized t-shirt, and it brings a new look. Horus New York helps you get the best t-shirt printing in NYC, and you can trust them. They will help you get tailor-made shirts, and you can learn the importance of screen printing.

Benefits of Screen Printing

Now, you must get familiar with the benefits of screen printing. The benefits are listed here as follows:

Benefit #1: Get a Vibrant Look

Screen printing brings a vibrant look, and you will love the t-shirt prints. Also, the prints stay longer, and you keep wearing the t-shirts.

Benefit #2: Great Speed

Experts can print the t-shirt in bulk, and they can carry out the procedure faster. So, you get hundreds of t-shirts featuring the same design, and you can start distributing.

Benefit #3: Suitable for Different Fabrics

Screen printing uses good quality inks, and it’s suitable for different fabrics. It won’t damage the fabric, and you can thus get the t-shirt designed confidently. Screen printing also works great on darker fabrics, and the designs are clear enough.

Benefit #4: Apply a Solder Mask

Using screen printing, you can apply a solder mask, and it helps in protecting the inner alloys. Thus, it protects the fabric, and you can get the exact design imprinted.

Once you learn the benefits, you can get in touch with the representatives at Horus New York. They will help you know how the experts carry out the procedure, and you can get your t-shirt printed. It’s time to learn how t-shirt printing in NYC helps you get the nice images imprinted. They complete the work faster, and you can easily get the services at affordable prices. Their on-demand printing is becoming popular, and you can place an order quickly. They will give you the best experience, and you will love the t-shirt designed perfectly.

Get the Screen Printing Service in Connecticut

Horus New York provides the best screen printing service in Connecticut. The experts use a thin mesh, and it’s stretched over the frame to get nice prints. Once the mesh is placed in the right position, a layer of ink is applied over the screen that makes the designs visible. Once the ink is applied properly, the t-shirt is left to dry, and finally, you can explore the stunning design. The ink stays on the surface of the fabric, and it helps you get the tactile quality. Hence, you can comprehend the importance of screen printing services in Connecticut, and you can easily connect with the professionals at Horus New York.

Time to Choose the Mesh

Before starting the screen printing, it’s important to choose the right mesh. Mesh count is the number of openings per inch, and they can be in any direction. A thin mesh is the best option for screen printing, and you need to consider the mesh count. A mesh count between 25-305 is ideal for screen printing. A mesh screen with 305 mesh counts is a finer option, and it helps an expert to create sophisticated designs. However, the mesh count is selected depending on the type of the design, and an expert first thoroughly analyzes the level and detail of the design. The experts at Horus New York know how to choose the mesh screen, and they turn out exclusive prints on the fabric.

Origin of Screen Printing

Screen printing is an ancient technique, and it has its roots in China. After several centuries Japanese adopted the technique, and in recent times it’s considered the most common form of t-shirt printing. Now, screen printing is used for both commercial printing and artistic works. A small stencil is used to create hundreds of prints featuring similar designs. Horus New York provides the top screen printing service in Connecticut, and they help you change the look of the fabrics. Now, you can find more information at https://www.horusnewyork.com/. They are always ready to help you learn details about t-shirt printing in NYC.