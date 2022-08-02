Besrey Has Released a Bedside Crib That Takes the Worry out of Baby’s Sleep for Parents

Germany, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Besrey has launched a bedside crib, so you no longer have to worry about the safety of your baby’s sleep.

Based in Germany, Besrey focuses on high quality products for babies as they see the excellent potential in babies. So, they believe happy and healthy growth of every baby. Besrey is covering the whole world for its business, and the main target region is Western Europe. Furthermore, Besrey has membership with EC Plaza since 2016.

“Parents are always worried about the baby’s sleep. Many strollers on the market have safety risks. For this reason, we have developed a new bedside crib that can be a good solution to this problem.” Jack Chen, Brand Director of Besrey, says.

The Besrey Bassinet helps you bond with your newborn and gives your little one a safe, close and cozy place to sleep. Compliant with ASTM, CPSIA, and CCPSA standards, providing all-round safety for your baby. It’s height adjustable to match your bed with washable, breathable mesh sides for ultimate ease of use.

The bedside sleeper crib, with skin-friendly 3D vertical cotton mattress and firm medium-density fiberboard, provides comfort with just the right amount of support to keep your baby sleep cozy and protect your baby’s spine while growing, suitable for babies from 0-6 months.

This bedside crib has received rave reviews from women since its launch and is now available on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.besrey.com/products/bedside-crib