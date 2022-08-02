Albert’s Diamond Jewelers Offers Affordable Financing Options

Posted on 2022-08-02

Schererville, Indiana, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Albert’s Diamond Jewelers is pleased to announce that they offer affordable financing options to help customers purchase the diamond jewelry they want. Qualified buyers can request financing to pay for purchases over 12 months with no interest.Customers will find a vast selection of high-quality jewelry at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, including diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Individuals can design an engagement ring based on their specifications or choose an attractive option in the jewelry case. All purchases over $480 can qualify for special financing. Customers pay no interest on purchases made as long as they pay the balance in full within one year. A revolving line of credit is also available.

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers carries an extensive selection of the highest quality diamonds to give customers the best value. They stock jewelry options from more than 50 top designers worldwide, allowing customers to find the perfect jewelry, whether shopping for themselves or someone special in their lives.

Anyone interested in the affordable financing options can find out more by visiting the Albert’s Diamond Jewelers website or calling 1-219-322-2700.

About Albert’s Diamond Jewelers: Albert’s Diamond Jewelers is a premier jeweler providing a large selection of high-quality diamond jewelry to customers in Chicago and Indiana. Customers will find a vast array of the best jewelry options to ensure they find the perfect piece. The jewelry store has a long reputation for helping customers purchase fine jewelry for over 100 years.

Company: Albert’s Diamond Jewelers
Address: 711 Main Street
City: Schererville
State: IN
Zip code: 46375
Telephone number: 1-219-322-2700
Email address: CUSTOMERSERVICE@ALBERTSJEWELERS.COM

