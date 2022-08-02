Genesis Heat-Timer™ “A New Energy Management System for Small Multi-Family/Commercial Buildings”

Fairfield, NJ, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Heat-Timer®, a leader in commercial heating controls since 1937, announces the launch of their new product, Genesis Heat-Timer®. The Genesis Heat-Timer® heating control is an extremely cost effective solution for both steam and hot water heating systems in single boiler applications (20 units or less).

Genesis Heat-Timer® features a unique self-learning algorithm that incorporates outdoor air temperature along with in-unit ambient feedback to anticipate and compensate for the unique heat loss characteristics of your building. With this self-learning feature in place, Genesis Heat-Timer® can regulate your building and provide up to 30% savings on monthly energy bills while improving resident comfort. You pick the temperature you want your building to maintain, and the Genesis Heat-Timer® does the rest.

Jeff Clerico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, describes the Genesis Heat-Timer® online portal as a time-saver for building owners/managers. “Our user-friendly online portal and Mobile App allow complete and seamless visibility into all of your buildings remotely, to eliminate those unexpected and inconvenient trips to the boiler room. You can modify all key heating parameters, receive important alerts via text/email, and check live apartment temperatures on the fly.”

The Genesis Heat-Timer® is a true out of the box Energy Management System. In addition to getting your heat under control, the Genesis Heat-Timer® acts as the eyes and ears within your boiler room, alerting you in real-time when problems arise before residents are impacted. From leak/flood detection and boiler health, to domestic hot water temperature and beyond, the Genesis Heat-Timer® has you covered.

For more information on how Genesis Heat-Timer® can help your building please click the link below or call us directly at (973) 575-4004. https://www.heat-timer.com/ht_products/genesis/