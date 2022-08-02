FIND A TREE SCULPTURE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A $250 GRAND PRIZE!

Orangeville, ON, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Explore Orangeville’s tree sculpture collection for a chance to win! Until Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:59 p.m. E.S.T., visitors to Orangeville have a chance to win a grand prize worth $250.

“Our collection of tree sculptures encompasses over 40 unique pieces on display throughout our community,” says Ruth Phillips, Manager of Economic Development and Culture. “This summer we are giving users a chance to win — both weekly prizes as well as one grand prize — every time they find one of our popular tree sculptures and complete the simple entry form.”

To get started, download the Driftscape app (it’s free!). Select “Orangeville” as your preferred destination and start your search for any of the over 40 unique Orangeville tree sculptures mapped in the app. Each sculpture shares an interesting story and embedded here is a clickable banner that leads you to the collection. All tree sculptures include a link to the entry form.

Each Monday an entry name will be drawn and awarded a $50 gift card to spend at an independently owned business in Orangeville. Following the contest closing on Sunday, August 21, a grand prize winner will be announced. The winner will receive a $250 gift card of their choice to one of Orangeville’s unique businesses.

For more contest details, visit www.loveorangeville.ca.

To begin exploring Orangeville’s tree sculptures for the chance to win, download the Driftscape App on the App Store or Google Play today!

About Orangeville

Orangeville is a small and vibrant community that features an impressive collection of sights and activities. A growing public art collection includes over 70 pieces and showcases the cultural richness of the area. Striking historic architecture can be discovered along tree-lined streets and an inviting downtown district features locally owned shops, cafes, and restaurants. With a population of 28,000, Orangeville is the largest municipality in Dufferin County and acts as a gateway to the region’s outdoor recreational amenities and local food offerings. Centrally located just one hour north of Toronto, Orangeville is a convenient destination and offers an ideal day trip destination.

For more information contact Orangeville’s Visitor information Centre at 1-855-415-8687 or tourism@orangeville.ca or visit https://www.loveorangeville.ca | Facebook – @OrangevilleTourism | Instagram – @orangevilletourism.

About Driftscape

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 60 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 7000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.