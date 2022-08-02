First Annual Green Goddess Invitational Golf Tournament Takes Place Monday in Haverhill

Haverhill, MA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Green Goddess Invitational, a first-of-its-kind cannabis-themed golf tournament by, for and of women entrepreneurs in the young legal industry, will take place at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on Monday, August 1 at 11 a.m.

Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem in Haverhill and one of the first economic-empowerment retail cannabis licensees in Massachusetts, is the founder and chief sponsor of the event. It will feature a nine-hole tournament, panel discussions, lessons with a LPGA golf pro, unique cannabis educational offerings, wellness clinics, a painting workshop and other activities.

Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a candidate for state auditor, will officiate the shotgun start and Methuen City Councilor Eunice Ziegler will sing the national anthem. Former MA Cannabis Control Commissioner Shaleen Title will participate in a panel and discuss pending state and federal cannabis-related legislation.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Power of Self-Education (POSE), a Haverhill-based nonprofit that promotes racial and social justice through community engagement, youth engagement and cross-sector collaborations.

“The Green Goddess Invitational is meant to bring canna sisters together from near and far, spending a fun-filled day celebrating each other, lifting each other up, and talking about what’s important in our lives and our communities. It’s going to be an epic day from start to finish,” Pineau said.

WHAT: The first annual Green Goddess Invitational

WHEN: Monday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street, Haverhill

WHO: Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem in Haverhill; Katrina Hobbs Everett, co-founder of POSE; Shaleen Title, CEO of Parabola Center and former commissioner on MA Cannabis Control Commission; Dr. Uma Dhanabalan, Founder/CEO, Global Health and Hygiene Solutions; Kim Napoli, Council/Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Vicente Sederberg LLP: Mitzi Keating, Partner, Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC; LPGA Pro Cathy MacPherson; nationally-known cannabis entrepreneur Freeway Ricky Ross; more than 40 co-sponsors, many golfers and female cannabis entrepreneurs

NOTES: Caroline Pineau and other attendees will be available for on-site media interviews