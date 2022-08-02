University Living App: Now Easily Book Accommodation Anywhere, Anytime

Noida, India, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — University Living Company is offering an easy way to book student accommodation for many years through its website. This mobile app is a step forward and it is being hoped that it will revolutionize the way of booking student housing.

It is a known fact now that a large number of users access the internet today through their smartphones. So, the mobile version of every service is expected today. Mobile apps have played a major role to make all the processes easy. With the University Living app, it has become very easy now to search and compare the accommodations offered by various properties available in different cities of the world. A major benefit of this app is that now there is no restriction of time and place and one can book accommodation from any place and at any time. Even if a student has reached the city where he/she has got admission and he/she hasn’t booked a student dorm yet, he or she can do it immediately after checking which student rooms or other types of accommodations are free and on which property in the city. However, it is highly recommended to students to book accommodation while living in their native place, otherwise, they may face a problem if all the accommodations offered by University Living in the city are already booked.

This app is very user-friendly. After installation of apps, the users first need to login through the University Living ID, Google ID, or Facebook ID, as they do on the website. After logging in and tapping the search options, students find the popular cities and universities where accommodations are available. On the top of the screen, students find the tabs with names of the nations where accommodations are available starting from UK, followed by Australia, Ireland, Canada, and US. If the city or university in which a student has taken admission is among them, then it can be directly tapped to see the accommodations available there. If it is not among them, it can be reached by entering the name in the search box. In the further process, students can see different properties along with the amenities available there.

The app is not limited to the booking of the student home. On the other hand, it also facilitates value-added services for the students, such as guarantor, travel insurance, airport pickup, room essentials, forex, international SIM, education loan, job search, and international money transfer. These services are offered by University Living on its website also. University Living is a student accommodation service provider and has a tie-up with many accommodation authorities in different countries. It lists the properties available in a number of cities in different countries on its website, and now on its app also.

Each city and property meant for accommodation has its dedicated page. On the pages of the cities, students find the list of the properties available there. The properties’ pages include the details of those particular properties. Now, the same facility is available on the mobile app also. The website also comprises the comparison feature through which different properties can be compared. This company is offering many other services, some of which have been mentioned above. Sometimes, students need guarantors in a foreign country and they can get them easily with the help of University Living.

Besides, students can also get money transfer services from this accommodation service provider. It transfers the tuition fees and rents of the accommodations directly to the concerned authorities. Moreover, parents of the students can transfer money to them for their pocket expenses through University Living easily. University Living also has a partnership with travel insurance companies. The travel insurance provides cover for medical and a few non-medical expenses to international students.

Airport pickup is also needed by students, and here also, University Living helps them. The cars provided by the company have charges equal to a normal cab. Moreover, the international SIM card is also a requirement of the students acquiring which may be a lengthy task after reaching the overseas country. But, one can get it easily with the help of University Living. Room essentials are needed after shifting to the property and this is also an area where the company assists the students.

The other requirement in which University Living helps students is forex (foreign exchange). Moreover, the company also has a partnership with education loan providers. So, the students can get the funds for their education abroad with the help of this company. Another major aspect in which the company is available for the students is job search. Students can also search for jobs along with studying with help of Jooble, the agency mentioned on University Living’s websites. Jooble offers jobs in 70 international locations.