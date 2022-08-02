AquaKids Opens New Location in Northlake, TX

Northlake, TX, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — AquaKids is pleased to announce they will be opening a new indoor, year-round, standalone location in Northlake, TX. Located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, this new location will serve the community of Harvest, giving families easy access to kids’ swimming lessons and more.

At AquaKids, they provide the quality swimming lessons children need to learn essential water safety skills that will keep them safe in and around the water throughout their lives. The new Northlake location will serve residents in Northlake, Argyle, Justin, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Flower Mound, Denton, Rhome, Sanger, and more, allowing more families to enjoy swimming lessons conveniently located close to home. Their team is dedicated to providing the best swim lessons in a safe, non-stressful environment, giving students, their parents, and the staff the best experience. Their goal is to save lives and teach essential skills.

AquaKids is opening their fourth indoor, year-round location to ensure families can take advantage of swim lessons throughout the year. Instead of only attending lessons in the warmer months, students can continue learning and developing new skills throughout the year with experienced staff who love children and want to give them the skills they need to survive in and around the water.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the services offered can find out more by visiting the AquaKids website or by calling 1-817-745-1000.

About AquaKids: AquaKids is a Texas-based swimming school that has built a reputation for providing the best swimming lessons for kids of all ages. Their dedicated team works closely with children in group and private lesson settings with their revolutionary AquaSteps program that allows children to progress through the levels at their pace. They are dedicated to promoting safety and helping children learn essential skills.

Perss Contact:

Company: AquaKids

Address: 3409 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, TX, 75028

Telephone number: 1-817-745-1000

Email address: swim@aquakids.com