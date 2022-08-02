NORTHERN VIRGINIA ORTHODONTICS NAMED #1 INVISALIGN PROVIDER IN THE NATION FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

ASHBURN, VA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Northern Virginia Orthodontics, NVO, is proud to announce they have once again earned the honor of being the #1 Invisalign provider in North America. They were first given this distinction in 2019 and have received it every year since. Dr. Zach Casagrande, Dr. Elvi Barcoma, Dr. Danielle Robb, Dr. Jessica Itani, Dr. Sharon Wang and Dr. Sonny Song have treated the most Invisalign cases in America successfully. With treatment fees 23% less than the national average, and four locations in the DC Metro area, NVO is making orthodontic care more accessible to the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia (DMV).

Dr. Zach Casagrande founded Northern Virginia Orthodontics in 2008 with patient care being of the utmost importance. Since then, NVO has opened the nation’s first Invisalign studio retail stores which allow patients to get a digital scan that creates a simulation of what their smile will look like after they complete Invisalign treatment. Patients get a complimentary consultation to discover what their process would look like before committing. NVO can create a custom plan for all lifestyles, from the doctor-supervised treatment alternative to at-home orthodontic kits, Smile Express by NVOTM, to the nighttime-only Invisalign treatment, Nightlign by NVOTM, there is an option for everyone.

North Virginia Orthodontics’ Invisalign studios were designed to treat new and existing Invisalign patients. A beautiful, confident smile is more accessible than ever. With financial options that accommodate a multitude of situations, you don’t have to delay getting a smile that makes you happy. If you would like to learn more or schedule a free smile consultation, visit https://nvorthodontics.com/

“There is nothing like making a positive change in someone’s life. Creating a beautiful smile gives both kids and adults enhanced self-esteem, confidence, and happiness. My team is made up of the best people in orthodontics–over 90 years of total experience! Not only are they all extremely qualified and technically proficient, but each and every one of them brings something unique to the practice, and they love doing what they do. Together, we make great smiles, healthy bites, and have fun doing it!”

Dr. Zach Casagrande, Founder of North Virginia Orthodontics