5310 Publishing Releases New Young Adult Speculative Fiction Novel by Sara Bushway in Bookstores Worldwide

WINDSOR, Canada, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — 5310 Publishing is delighted to announce that Sara Bushway, dystopian fantasy author from Bethalto, Illinois, is releasing the second edition of Honey Beaumont this Tuesday, August 2nd. The book, now available worldwide through bookstores and the publisher’s website, features a new cover design.

“Honey Beaumont: An Enchanting Post-Apocalyptic Dystopian Western Fantasy Filled With Magic, Machines, and Adventure” is about a hero called Honey, who strived to do right by everyone and see justice prevail no matter the consequence. He dreamt of the intrepid Adventurer’s Guild and wanted nothing more but to help those who can’t help themselves. Illiterate and ill-prepared for a war-torn world, Honey embarks on the journey of a lifetime with the Guild. With newfound skills and friends in tow, he needs to find the strength and courage to return to his abusive home and save the love of his life. Embarking on a journey of a lifetime, being a hero is harder than Honey ever imagined, but at least he has his friends by his side to help him save the day.

Honey Beaumont explores themes of friendships, family, life skills and choices, running away from home, and other teenage issues. This book is an adult/new adult fiction novel that young readers who enjoy speculative fiction will take an interest in reading. This adventure combines magical realism, coming-of-age, and western dystopian elements, bringing a fresh perspective to the young adult dystopian genre.

Sara Bushway, the author, hopes that her writing can inspire other non-traditional writers to come forward and bring something new to the table. “New perspectives might bring new ideas to light and bring new wisdom for readers. In addition, I hope my writing inspires other writers who wonder if their story is too weird, or if the process is too difficult, to simply try [to publish their book].”

Honey Beaumont is available through major bookstores and the publisher’s website. Online worldwide wherever books are sold, and in person through select stores in the United States. Go to https://www.5310publishing.com/book/honeybeaumont to learn more about this book. It is available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats.

About the author: Sara Bushway has written several contest-winning short stories and poem anthologies. Sara has also been published in the scholarly gaming journal, The Journal of Gaming and Virtual Worlds.

About the Publisher: 5310 Publishing is a family-owned business dedicated and committed to helping authors get their books published and discover new and original ways of promoting their stories and views in front of an audience. Based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, 5310 Publishing now specializes in speculative fiction, romance, and thriller books. Go to 5310publishing.com to learn more about us. Follow @5310publishing on Twitter and Instagram.