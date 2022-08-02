Organic Protein Powder Highly in Demand as Consumers are Demanding for Chemical-free and Natural Products

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Organic Protein Powder Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Organic Protein Powder Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Organic Protein Powder Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



Based on source, the global organic protein powder market can be segmented as: Plant-based Animal-based

Based on end-product, the global organic protein powder market can be segmented as: Sports Supplement Nutritional Bars Others

Based on Packaging type, the organic protein powder market is segmented into Bottles Cans Packets

Based on the region, the global Organic Protein Powder market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



NOTE – Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in Fact.MR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Food & Beverages Industry Increasing Demand for Organic and Plant-Based Ingredients

The organic plant-based market can transform the plant protein powder ingredients market as a whole. In 2018 71.5 million hectares of the total land area were managed organically – according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture.

Furthermore, in 2018, 2.8 million organic producers were registered worldwide, with India continuing to lead the pack with the most producers. Therefore, the organic protein powder market is expected to expand in tandem with the organic food products market.

Additionally, consumer tastes are shifting toward a more nutritional diet based around a more sustainable lifestyle and less reliance on animal proteins, as shown by evolving consumer preferences.

Key Players



Some key manufacturers operating the business in the Organic Protein Powder market globally include

Harvest Innovations

Natural Products Inc

World Food Processing

The Scoular Company

Hodgson Mill

Frank Food Products, Sunopta Inc.

Agrawal Oil and Biochem

Biopess S.A.S. and Devansoy Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

