Automotive Cybersecurity Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | | Audi, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Technologies Ltd., BMW

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Cybersecurity Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive cybersecurity is the protection of a vehicle against unauthorized access or theft of data. It includes the prevention of unauthorized access to the vehicle’s electronic systems, such as the engine control unit, the infotainment system, and the onboard diagnostics system.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20336/

Key Trends

The automotive industry is under pressure to improve cybersecurity in the face of increased threats. The key trends in automotive cybersecurity technology are:

Increased focus on data security: The automotive industry is collecting more data than ever before, from vehicle sensors and infotainment systems. This data is a valuable target for hackers, who could use it to gain insights into a vehicle’s weaknesses or to impersonate the owner. To protect this data, automakers are increasingly turning to data encryption and other security technologies.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of automotive cybersecurity. The first is the need to protect vehicles from external threats. This includes threats from hackers who may try to gain access to vehicle systems in order to control them or steal data. The second driver is the need to protect vehicles from internal threats. This includes threats from employees who may have malicious intent or from errors that could lead to vehicle malfunctions. The third driver is the need to meet regulatory requirements.

Market Segments

By Security

Hardware Security

Software Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

By Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

On-board Diagnostic (OBD)

Communication

Safety Systems

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20336/

Key Players

Audi

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arilou Technologies Ltd.

BMW

BT Security

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

Karamba Security

Symantec Corporation

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700