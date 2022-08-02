Pharmaceutical Packaging Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Aptar Group, Inc., Amcor Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pharmaceutical packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting pharmaceutical products for distribution, storage, sale, and use. It plays an important role in tamper-resistant packaging, patient compliance, and product safety.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20240/

Key Trends

The pharmaceutical packaging industry is constantly evolving in order to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. One of the most important trends in pharmaceutical packaging is the increased focus on patient safety. This includes the use of child-resistant packaging, tamper-evident packaging, and other safety features. Another trend is the use of sustainable materials for pharmaceutical packaging. This includes the use of recycled materials, biodegradable materials, and other eco-friendly options.

Key Drivers

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for patient-centric packaging. Patient-centric packaging is a type of packaging that is designed to meet the needs of patients. It includes features such as easy-to-open packaging, clear and concise labeling, and child-resistant packaging. This type of packaging is gaining popularity as it helps to improve patient compliance and reduces the risk of medication errors.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Caps & Closures Plastic Bottles Parenteral Containers Blister pack

By Material Glass Plastics Metal Paper & Paperboard



Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20240/

Key Market Players

Aptar Group, Inc.

Amcor Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Nipro Corporation

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700