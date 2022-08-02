IIoT Platform Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Software AG, PTC Inc., IBM Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global IIoT Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on IIoT Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An IIoT platform is an end-to-end solution that connects industrial devices and equipment to the Internet, allowing for remote monitoring and data collection. IIoT platforms typically include hardware, software, and cloud-based services that work together to provide a complete solution.

Key Trends

The key trends in the IIoT Platform market are its ability to handle big data, its scalability, provide real-time insights, and connect to various devices and data sources. As industries look to reduce downtime and improve asset utilization, predictive maintenance has become a key requirement. IIoT platforms can provide the necessary data and analytics to enable predictive maintenance, and decision-making, along with the better process and quality control.

Key Drivers

The ever-growing complexity of industrial machines and assets, along with the need for higher efficiency and productivity, is driving the need for better asset and machine management. This, in turn, is driving the need for IIoT platforms that can provide real-time visibility into the performance of these machines and assets. In addition, the need for predictive maintenance is another key driver of the IIoT platform market.

Key Market Segments

By Offering Platforms Services

By Application Process Optimization Asset Management Workforce Management Automation Control



By Industry Vertical Automotive Energy & Utility Food & Beverages Machinery Manufacturing



Key Market Players

Software AG

PTC Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

