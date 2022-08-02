Medical Adhesives Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | DuPont, Hollister Incorporated, Permabond LLC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medical Adhesives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical Adhesives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Medical adhesives are substances that are used to hold two surfaces together. They are typically used in medical applications where it is important to avoid using staples or sutures, which can cause irritation or infection. Medical adhesives can be made from a variety of materials, including synthetic polymers, natural proteins, and metals.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20244/

Key Trends

The key trends in medical adhesives technology are:

Medical adhesives are increasingly being used in minimally invasive surgery as they offer several advantages over traditional sutures and staples. These include reduced surgical time, less tissue trauma, and fewer surgical site infections. In addition, water-based adhesives are becoming increasingly popular in the medical industry as they offer several advantages over traditional solvent-based adhesives. These include improved patient comfort, reduced risk of tissue irritation, and easier removal.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the medical adhesives market are the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the growing preference for home healthcare, and the rising geriatric population. The minimally invasive surgeries are gaining popularity as they offer several benefits such as shorter hospital stays, less pain, and scarring. The home healthcare industry is also growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing preference for self-care and the rising aging population. The geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases and requires constant medical care. This is expected to drive the demand for medical adhesives.

Key Market Segments

By Type Natural Synthetic Gas Others

By Technology Water based Solvent based Solids & Hot Melts Others

By Application Dental Surgery Medical Devices Others



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20244/

Key Market Players

DuPont

Hollister Incorporated

Permabond LLC

Intertronics

Fralock

Element Materials Technology

Incure

Norquay Technology

Henkel Corporation

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700